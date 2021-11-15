Close vote selects Mariam Hamou for Ward 6 seat

By a razor-thin margin, London city council selected a new colleague to fill the vacant seat in Ward 6 until the 2022 election.

Mariam Hamou edged out former councillor Nancy Branscombe in a tie-breaking re-vote 8 to 6.

“I said ‘what?’ I was so surprised!” Hamou recounted the moment she received an eighth vote. “I really thought it was going to be a tie and they would be picking a name out of a hat.”

The first round of voting saw the 21 applicants reduced to two, but neither Hamou nor Branscombe had a majority of council support.

A second round of voting resulted in a 7-7 tie.

Council risked having the winner chosen by pulling a name out of a hat, so during a required revote, Councillor Michael Van Holst switched his support to Hamou — giving her the required majority.

“What I think it comes down to fundamentally is if you believed the person should have the ability to run in the next election or not,” explained Mayor Ed Holder after the meeting. “I think that was the primary difference you saw today in terms of votes.”

Over the coming 12 months Hamou hopes to work with Western University to address the HOCO unsanctioned street party in the ward. She also believes addressing poverty and homelessness must be a priority.

“All of these issues, bring them to the forefront and just start working on them,” Hamou told CTV News.

As a Muslim woman living with fibromyalgia, Hamou says she understands the importance that all voices be heard at the council table, particularly around diversity and accessibility.

“I bring a few voices to council, but at the end of the day I am here to represent my ward.”

Hamou is a 30-year resident of Ward 6 who has served on the Library Board, Regional HIV/AIDS Committee, and the Board of the London Muslim Mosque. She was also Chief of Staff for former MP Glen Pearson.

Hamou has stated her intent to run in the 2022 municipal election.

Ward 6 stretches across Old North, Western University, Sherwood Forest and Cherryhill.

Last month, Phil Squire resigned to sit on a provincial board.

Council must formalize the vote at its Nov. 16 meeting.