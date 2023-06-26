Closed forum at UPEI in wake of scathing report into toxic culture

A recently released report into what’s described as a toxic culture at the University of Prince Edward Island continues to make waves on campus.

University administration held a meeting for staff and students Monday, where they faced continued criticism.

Hundreds showed up for the a closed community meeting in the wake of the Rubin Tomlinson report, which levelled heavy accusations of bullying, sexual assault, and inaction from university administration.

Only staff, faculty, students, and alumni were allowed in, and the meeting wasn’t recorded.

Interim university president Greg Keefe issued an apology and took questions from the crowd.

“I think it was really important that we got together as a community, and listened to each other,” said Keefe. “I heard a lot of perspectives that were put forward at the meeting, and all of that informs us as we move forward.”

However, the apology rang hollow for some of those listening.

“On a lot of the questions that we asked, we didn’t really get any firm answers,” said Margot Rejskind, UPEI Faculty Association executive director. “We didn’t hear about really direct action, and I think that there were some good things that happened in there, but there are still a lot of serious concerns.”

She said many reached out to the faculty association to ask questions anonymously, fearing retribution, one of the key themes of the report.

The closed forum mainly dealt with issues faced by staff and faculty, though a small student delegation was in attendance.

They are hopeful there will be another such meeting on campus when students return in the fall to address their concerns.

“We’re hoping to bring up the issues that we already know are more student-based,” said Camille Mady, UPEI Student Union president. “Things like the prevention of sexual violence, the harassment, a lot of racism and intolerance, and discrimination that we have on campus.”

The chair of the university’s board of governors, Pat Sinnot, resigned last week amid growing scrutiny around his role in the reappointment of former president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz, who was the subject of numerous misconduct allegations which initiated the report in the first place.

