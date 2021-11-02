Closing arguments expected by week's end at Hallman murder trial

The Karl Hallman murder trial in London is nearing its end with closing arguments from the Crown and the defence expected to be heard on Friday.

After the Crown closed its case, the defence decided not to call any evidence at the trial.

On Monday, the jury saw a taped police interview with Hallman claiming that he felt his life was threatened by the victim, Nicholas Anthony Baltzis, 25, of London.

The court has heard that in January of 2019, both the accused and the victim had been together at a home on Notre Dame Drive where Baltzis was found stabbed to death.

Hallman has plead not guilty to second-degree murder.