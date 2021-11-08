Closing arguments heard in death of Nicholas Baltzis

Closing arguments were heard Monday at the trial of Karl Hallman in the death of 25-year-old Nicholas Baltzis.

The lawyers for the accused are calling it self defence while the Crown is arguing that it is murder.

In his closing arguments, Crown Attorney Roger Dietrich argued that Baltzis was murdered by Karl Hallman almost three years a go at a home on Notre Dame Drive in London, Ont.

“The only reason Nicholas Baltzis died on Jan. 6, 2019, was because Karl Hallman decided it was time for him to die,” said Dietrich.

During the trial, court heard that Baltzis was stabbed by his one-time friend 19 times, with the Crown arguing that if that was self defence, it was overkill.

“He (Hallman) did not have to do that, that is excessive force...this is not a man defending himself,” Dietrich said.

Hallman, 30, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Defence lawyer Michael Quigley said Baltzis was the one who came at Hallman with a knife.

“Mr. Hallman was put in a dangerous situation...the fight in question was a matter of survival, it was very quick, very intense,” said Quigley. “Mr. Hallman was fighting to protect himself.”

The case is expected to be in the hands of the jury on Wednesday after Justice Kelly Gorman delivers her charge.