Closing arguments heard in Neil Skjodt's Lethbridge careless driving trial

The Crown and defence gave their closing arguments Friday in Neil Skjodt's five-day trial in connection the death of a 10-year-old boy hit in a Lethbridge crosswalk.

Skjodt, 55, is charged with careless driving under the Traffic Safety Act.

The family of 10-year-old Charles McIntyre were once again in the courtroom, wearing green shirtsto signify McIntyre’s favourite colour.

McIntyre and his younger brother were hit by a vehicle while crossing the road with their father in a crosswalk at Whoop Up Drive and Aquitania Boulevard on April 13, 2020. McIntyre later died from his injuries.

On Friday,Skjodt's lawyer Greg White asked Judge Timothy Hironaka to examine the driving pattern before making his final decision.

White pointed at details of witness testimony he feels don’t line up with surveillance video from Original Joes.

White also told the court the entire incident, from when Skjodt stopped at the crosswalk to the time McIntyre was hit, lasted two to three seconds.

White is arguing neither McIntyre’s father nor Skojdt made eye contact with each other before entering the crosswalk, putting the element of fault on either the pedestrian or driver.

The Crown, in its closing argument, said Skjodt would have had enough time during those three seconds to have looked forward and west to check for any pedestrians crossing the street.

The Crown also told court that, according to the civilian witnesses, Charles’s father hit the hood of the car on the driver's side to get Skjodt's attention, challenging the defence’s theory that Sjkodt couldn't see because of a blind spot.

Judge Hironaka will now take the testimonies, evidence and closing arguments into consideration and is expected to have his decision in the coming weeks.

If convicted under the Traffic Safety Act, Skjodt could face a fine of $2,000, six months in jail or both.