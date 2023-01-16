Closing arguments made in trial of Edmonton man who killed girl with scissors

Final arguments are now complete in the case of a man who admitted to killing a seven-year-old Edmonton girl, but denies he is criminally responsible.

Crown and defence experts agree that David Moss' actions in May 2020 were due to some sort of psychotic episode, but they differ on whether it came as a result of a long-standing mental health issue or his use of cannabis.

Moss, a tattoo artist, killed Bella Rose Desrosiers in front of her mother after she let him stay in the family home because he had nowhere else to go.

He admitted afterwards that he killed the girl and he even told his wife the day before that he would murder someone and go to jail.

His psychotic behaviour isn’t questioned, but whether or not he is criminally responsible, was argued in court.

The defence closed its case by reiterating what its expert explained at trial: that Moss’ behaviour before the killing and after, which included hearing voices, paranoia and being in an alternate reality or awakening, began and became progressively worse due to a brain injury he suffered 16 years prior.

The Crown contends that Moss, after years of increased marijuana usage, stopped using the drug suddenly just a few days before the killing, causing his psychosis.

Moss could be found guilty of second-degree murder or the lesser included offence of manslaughter, but the court could also find in favour of him being not criminally responsible.

A date for when a decision will be handed down will come early next month.