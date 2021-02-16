Closing arguments that were to start Tuesday in the trial of an Ontario man accused of killing a woman in his Edmonton hotel room have been pushed to Wednesday.

Bradley Barton is accused of manslaughter in the death of Cindy Gladue, a 36-year-old Metis and Cree woman, at the Yellowhead Inn in June 2011.

Barton has testified he paid Gladue for sex on two consecutive nights.

Barton says he discovered her bloody body in the tub the morning after their second night together.

Medical experts have testified that Gladue, who had four times the legal limit of alcohol in her blood when she was found, suffered from a severe and painful wound to her vagina and bled to death.

The defence wrapped up its case more than a week ago.

This is the second trial for Barton in relation to Gladue's death. His first trial in 2015 sparked rallies and calls for justice for Indigenous women. The case ended up before the Supreme Court of Canada. The high court ordered in 2019 that Barton be retried.

