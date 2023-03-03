Closing submissions heard at impaired driving causing death trial
The Crown and defence wrapped up their closing submissions Friday in the case of a woman charged in connection with an impaired driving crash, which killed her friend.
The court heard how 20-year-old Amanda Manion-Lewington died while in the car with the accused Cindy Peters, 32 of Southwold.
During the trial, evidence showed that Manion-Lewington, Peters, and another woman, Kaylee Antone, had all been in the car while drinking alcohol.
The crash occurred along Ball Park Road, south of London, in March of 2020.
In its submissions, Crown Attorney Adam Campbell argued that Peters was the driver on the night in question and should be found guilty.
However, defence lawyer Eric Seaman told the court that the Crown hasn’t proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt, since after the crash occurred, the victim was found partially in the driver seat of the vehicle.
Peters is facing three charges in all and has plead not guilty to impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, and impaired driving.
Justice Marc Garson is expected to hand down his decision in the case next Thursday.
