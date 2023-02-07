Clostridium difficile outbreak declared on Chatham-Kent Health Alliance medicine unit

A Clostridium difficile (C.diff) outbreak has been declared at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Tuesday after five cases were reported.

The outbreak is on CKHA’s Medicine B Unit at the Chatham site, and the five cases have been acquired since Dec. 23, 2022.

“C.diff is one of the many bacteria that can be found in feces. C.diff infection happens when antibiotics kill the good gut bacteria, which allows C.diff to multiply,” hospital officials explained in a news release. “When this occurs, the C.diff bacteria produces toxins that damage the gut and can cause diarrhea. C.diff is the most common cause of infectious diarrhea in hospitals and nursing homes.”

CKHA will work closely with Chatham-Kent Public Health to manage the outbreak and will continue to work in consultation until the outbreak is declared over.

As part of the hospital’s infection prevention and control guidelines, officials say a number of additional initiatives have been implemented in response to the outbreak. CKHA will continue to follow these measures until the outbreak is rescinded.

“The safety of staff, physicians, patients, care partners, visitors and the community at large, has and will remain the top priority,” officials said.

Officials are reminding the public the hospital remains a safe place to receive care and to not hesitate to dial 911 or visit your nearest emergency department should you experience an emergency acute care need.