Closure of Barrhaven school due to COVID-19 extended to end of the week

A Barrhaven public school will be closed for remainder of the week due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a letter to parents Sunday afternoon, the principal of Half Moon Bay Public School said the school would be closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

"To prevent transmission of COVID-19, (Ottawa Public Health) has requested the closure of the school to all students and staff," said principal Christopher Toivonen. "This order is effective immediately."

On Tuesday evening, Toivonen said the closure would be extended through Friday.

"Ottawa Public Health will reassess the ongoing school closure on the afternoon of Friday, December 10th and will communicate to families shortly after that," Toivonen wrote.

Ottawa Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Half Moon Bay Public School on Dec. 1.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board reported 17 cases at the school as of Tuesday.

Half Moon Bay Public School is the only school in Ottawa currently closed due to COVID-19 cases.

-- With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle.