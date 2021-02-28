A Sudbury school under a COVID-19 outbreak will remain closed longer than originally planned.

Cyril Varney Public School will remain closed through March 9 after Public Health Sudbury & Districts (PHSD) confirmed an additional case of COVID-19 at the school, according to a letter sent to parents on Sunday.

"Public Health has provided guidance for self-isolation and testing to the cohorts directly impacted as well as the balance of the school population dismissed on February 24, 2021," Norm Blaseg, director of education for the Rainbow District School Board, wrote in the letter.

An outbreak was declared at the school on Feb. 25 following three cases, all of which had a preliminary positive for a variant of concern. The school was originally slated to reopen on March 4.

In addition to the extended closure, school officials also told parents in the letter that the Grade 1/2 class must self-isolate through March 9.

As of Sunday, there are four confirmed cases at the school.

