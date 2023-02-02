Closures and cancellations in the Ottawa area due to the extreme cold

Extreme cold temperatures are set to grip the national capital region over the next two days.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec, calling for lows of -30 C Thursday night and Friday night, and daytime highs of -25 C on Friday and -14 C on Saturday.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the cancellations and closures in the Ottawa area due to the extreme cold temperatures.

Eastern Canadian Ski Championships

The Eastern Canadian Cross-Country Ski Championships at Nakkertok Ski Centre in Gatineau, Que. has cancelled Friday's racing events due to the cold temperatures.

The rules for Olympic style competition permit racing only at temperatures above -20 C.

A decision will be made on Friday for events scheduled for Saturday.

Camp Fortune

Camp Fortune in Chelsea, Que. is modifying its operations on Friday.

The Pineault Quad and Valley Quad will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, while Skyline Quad and Meech Quad will be closed.

Night skiing has been cancelled for Friday night.

Camp Fortune says regular operations will resume on Saturday, "when we return to a more reasonable temperature."

Sommet Edelweiss

Sommet Edelweiss in Wakefield, Que. will be closed on Friday due to the cold temperatures.

More information about plans for Saturday will be announced at a later date.