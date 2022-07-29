Closures coming to 2 Vancouver Island-area hospitals due to staff shortage

Island Health is warning residents of multiple closures at the Chemainus Health Care Centre (CHCC) and Cormorant Island Community Health Centre in August due to a staff shortage.

The health authority says the emergency department at the Cormorant Island centre will be closed overnight, from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m., from Aug. 2 to 16.

Anyone who lives on the island, located off the north end of Vancouver Island, who has a medical emergency during this time is asked to call 911.

The health authority says it has a plan in place with BC Emergency Health Services to transport people to alternate sites if a medical emergency occurs during this two-week period.

Island Health warns residents not to attend the ER when it is closed "as this will delay your access to care."

"Island Health, like all health authorities in B.C. and across Canada, is extremely challenged by the health workforce shortage," said the health authority in a statement Friday.

"At this time, Island Health does not have enough nursing staff in the region to maintain safe, consistent 24/7 [Emergency Department] services at the CICHC."

CHEMAINUS CLOSURES

Meanwhile, Island Health says central Vancouver Island residents should expect closures and an inconsistent operating schedule at the Chemainus Health Care Centre next month.

Generally, the CHCC is open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. However, in May the health authority said it was dropping its hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily to due to a staff shortage.

Now, throughout the month of August, the health-care centre's urgent care services will also be closed for six days, and 12 other days will see shortened operating hours.

When the CHCC's urgent care services are closed, residents are asked to head to the Ladysmith Community Health Centre, about 15 kilometres away, or the Cowichan District Hospital, located about 20 kilometres away.

During these closures, Island Health says it will send more workers to the two other health-care sites to support staff and patients.

The CHCC's laboratory and medical imaging services will continue to operate as usual during this time, according to Island Health.

The health authority says it's still searching for doctors to cover the shortages at the CHCC in August. If some are found, the schedule may change.

As the month progresses, residents can call 250-737-2040 ext. 42227 to check for the most up-to-date operating hours at the CHCC, or check the Island Health website.

"Anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 911 or, if possible, proceed to the nearest Emergency Department," said Island Health.

"Island Health acknowledges this is not an ideal situation for the community and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience experienced by this temporary service interruption."

The full schedule for the Chemainus Health Care Centre in August can be found below: