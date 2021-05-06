Closures, detours, traffic congestion: Barrie road construction season is underway

Motorists in the City of Barrie will have to pack their patience with multiple construction projects planned for this summer.

Anne Street Bridge

The Ministry of Transportation is replacing the Anne Street bridge over Highway 400.

Crews will demo the bridge and replace it with a larger structure to improve traffic flow and widen sidewalks for pedestrians.

The ministry plans to improve the intersections at Anne and Edgehill and Anne and Donald streets.

Edgehill Drive to Donald Street will be closed for the construction that is expected to be done in fall 2022.

Traffic will be rerouted during this time, and transit routes 5 and 8 will be modified. The city and ministry will offer a free pedestrian shuttle with stops on either side of the bridge.

Harvie Road/400 Bridge

The highly anticipated $76 million Harvie Road/Hwy 400 Bridge project is nearing completion, with traffic expected to flow over the highway from Big Bay Point Road and Fairview Drive in late June.

Construction halted for the winter, but crews are back at the site working on the finishing touches.

The project is expected to alleviate congestion in the south end of the city and support growth in Barrie.

Dunlop Street

The city's major We Dig Downtown project along Dunlop Street will wrap up at the end of June.

The $16.1 million project started in August 2019 and is in its final stages.

Crews anticipate completing work between Five Points and Mulcaster by May 28, weather permitting. The work from Mulcaster to East of Poyntz and Five Points to Toronto Street should be done by the end of June.

The city anticipates certain patios will have to close or be removed for about two weeks due to some of the work.

Kidds Creek Culvert

To reduce potential flooding from Kidds Creek at Dunlop Street, the city and Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority joined forces to develop a solution.

A storm sewer and watermain installation are underway between Toronto and High streets, forcing Dunlop Street West's closure between Eccles and Toronto streets.

Dunlop Street West from High Street to Toronto Street should reopen mid-June, while Dunlop Street West from Eccles to High streets will reopen in November.

Blake Street

A new watermain will be installed on Blake Street from Puget Street to Penetanguishene Road this month.

The city says that hydro, cable, gas, and telephone services shouldn't be affected by barring any unforeseen circumstances; however, water services may experience temporary interruptions.

The work is expected to be completed in December 2021.