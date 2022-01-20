Cloth masks no longer acceptable at U of G locations

Officials at the University of Guelph have updated their COVID-19 practices this week and said “cloth masks are currently not considered acceptable for wear at U of G locations.”

“At minimum, students, faculty and staff are required to wear a medical-style mask while on site,” read the update issued on Jan. 19. “Health Canada indicates that medical masks provide better protection from COVID-19 than non-medical masks.”

The university’s webpage also stated masks must be worn in cubicles, classrooms, hallways, washrooms, stairways, meeting rooms and common spaces.

In-person classes at the U of G will resume on Jan. 31.

The University of Waterloo has previously stated the earliest they will return to in-person learning is Monday, Feb. 7.

UW officials issued a mask wearing update on Jan. 11 that states “a non-medical Mask/face Covering must be worn by all employees, students, visitors, and contractors in common use areas of University buildings.”

It further stated the masks must be made of two to three layers of tightly woven material.

According the UW mask policy, only medical masks are required if physical distancing is a challenge.

A spokesperson for Wilfrid Laurier University said they require medical or multi-layer non-medical masks that securely cover the nose, mouth and chin.