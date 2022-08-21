Clothing drive helps prepare Ukrainian newcomers for first Manitoba winter

Manitoba is still in the dog days of summer, but the Winnipeg chapter of the Ukrainian National Federation (UNF) is already working to help Ukrainian newcomers prepare for their first winter in the province.

The UNF is giving away donated clothing - with a focus on winter wear - from their club hall at 935 Main Street to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war with Russia. Volunteer Lisa Kachulak-Babey says many of them have come here with as little as a backpack full of belongings.

"We want to make sure that all of the newcomers have that same opportunity to embrace Canadian winters, and be safe and warm here in Winnipeg," she said. "It's really important that everyone gets what they need just to get started this winter, as you know it's a few months away."

Kachulak-Babey says they had around 600 people come through their doors Saturday.

"We thought it would be pretty busy but we certainly weren’t expecting the numbers we did, we had lineups down the street."

Andrii Uskov came to Winnipeg from Ukraine at the end of July. He says he is grateful for all the help.

"This is unbelievable. This is a lot of help from Canadians because when we come here all the people give up their stuff and help with whatever we need."

Uskov says he has been warned about Manitoba winters.

"We hear a lot about winter here … we are a little bit afraid. This is probably a little bit cold," he said.

The organization is in need of more clothing donations. They need children's winter wear, as well as men's jackets and boots. They are also looking for diapers, food, and monetary donations. For more information, visit the UNF Facebook page.