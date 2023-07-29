Clothing swap event aims to revamp wardrobes and support mental health

Are you looking to revamp your wardrobe without breaking the bank?

On Aug. 12, the inaugural YQG Swap Shoppe event will provide an opportunity to swap gently used clothing for new-to-you pieces. The event supports mental health resources in Windsor, Ont.

Layan Barakat is the event organizer, and Barakat is hopeful that the public will respond and participate in the event which supports a good cause.

“A minimum of five pieces, a maximum of 10 pieces, no stains or tears in the pieces, and then you'll be eligible for the swap,” said Barakat.

50 per cent of proceeds will be donated to Pure Mentality, a local organization that provides mental health services in the community. The event will take place at 871 Ottawa St. in Windsor.

People are asked to donate a minimum of five to a maximum of 10 gently used clothing items in good condition.

As a donor you can choose any five pieces for free, while all additional pieces will only be $5 each.

If you wish to arrange for a time slot for pickup of the donated clothing, you can email swapshoppeyqg@gmail.com.