Clothing swap event aims to revamp wardrobes and support mental health
Are you looking to revamp your wardrobe without breaking the bank?
On Aug. 12, the inaugural YQG Swap Shoppe event will provide an opportunity to swap gently used clothing for new-to-you pieces. The event supports mental health resources in Windsor, Ont.
Layan Barakat is the event organizer, and Barakat is hopeful that the public will respond and participate in the event which supports a good cause.
“A minimum of five pieces, a maximum of 10 pieces, no stains or tears in the pieces, and then you'll be eligible for the swap,” said Barakat.
50 per cent of proceeds will be donated to Pure Mentality, a local organization that provides mental health services in the community. The event will take place at 871 Ottawa St. in Windsor.
People are asked to donate a minimum of five to a maximum of 10 gently used clothing items in good condition.
As a donor you can choose any five pieces for free, while all additional pieces will only be $5 each.
If you wish to arrange for a time slot for pickup of the donated clothing, you can email swapshoppeyqg@gmail.com.
-
Amber Alert update: B.C. children found safe and returned to familyMounties in British Columbia say the two children who were subjects of an Amber Alert issued about 10 days ago have been located safely.
-
B.C. Lions add to Elks' misery with 27-0 victory in EdmontonThe Elks have taken sole possession of the worst run of home losses in North American professional sports history.
-
'It's going to inspire people': Inaugural Kello Loop run puts accessibility firstAt the Kello Loop, it doesn't matter if you walk, wheel or run.
-
Hits for Hospice raises money to help Hospice of ElginA few slo-pitch player played through the rainy and wet conditions, raising thousands of dollars for those in need, Saturday.
-
Evacuation alert issued for Osoyoos after wildfire crosses borderA wildfire just south of the Canada-United States border is sending smoke billowing into the southern Okanagan.
-
Mountain View County benefit event helps Alberta tornado victims28 days after a massive tornado ripped through southern Alberta, a community event brought in thousands of dollars to help those who were impacted.
-
Are pandemic era dog breeders abandoning puppies they can no longer sell for a big profit?The surge in puppies being abandoned and surrendered to shelters is happening province-wide. Daria Evans believes it could be linked to a big increase in the number of people breeding their dogs for profit during the pandemic.
-
Former massage therapist waged 'campaign of retribution' over negative Google review, college findsA recent disciplinary decision from the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia shows how a dispute over masking and a negative Google review snowballed into a "campaign of retribution" against a would-be patient and a pattern of insults and derision of college staff.
-
Riders fall to Argos in Touchdown Atlantic re-matchThe Riders failed to get past the Argos for a second year in a row, marking a 31-13 loss on the day.