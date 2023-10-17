Cloud cover in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday

Cloudy skies continue in Windsor-Essex over the next few days.

There is some sunshine expected to make a brief appearance on Wednesday and then not again until the end of the weekend, into Monday.

The average high for this time of year is around 13 C and the low around 4 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 14. UV index 2 or low.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low plus 3.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 16.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 14.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 15.

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 12.