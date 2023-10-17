Cloud cover in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday
Cloudy skies continue in Windsor-Essex over the next few days.
There is some sunshine expected to make a brief appearance on Wednesday and then not again until the end of the weekend, into Monday.
The average high for this time of year is around 13 C and the low around 4 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Tuesday: Cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 14. UV index 2 or low.
Tuesday Night: Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low plus 3.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 16.
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 14.
Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 15.
Saturday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 12.
-
Provincial police investigating motorcycle crash in North BayProvincial police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on the Highway 11/17 bypass in North Bay near Fisher Street that occurred Monday.
-
Sexual assault centres barred from classrooms under new Sask. pronoun rulesAs part of new provincial rules controlling children’s use of preferred pronouns in school, third party sexual education organizations are barred from the classroom.
-
Orillia man charged in child pornography investigationAn Orillia man is charged with possessing child pornography and voyeurism following an OPP investigation.
-
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme"Do it, go for it," is what a Red Deer school trustee says "the Holy Spirit" told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
-
City council hears pros, cons of proposed Edmonton zoning bylaw changes from residentsHundreds of Edmontonians shared their thoughts Monday and Tuesday with municipal politicians about proposals to overhaul the city's zoning bylaw.
-
Salvation Army receives $10,000 from City of Barrie to support vital operationsBarrie Mayor Alex Nuttall presented a cheque for $10,000 to the Salvation Army on Tuesday to help with day-to-day operations as the charity deals with high demand.
-
Lethbridge working to expand homeless shelter spaces as winter approachesLethbridge's encampment strategy has been in place since the spring, but with colder weather on the way, the city is changing how it deals with its most vulnerable.
-
'We still have a chance': Riders can still clinch playoff spot despite losing recordThe Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-11) can still clinch the final West Division playoff spot with a win this weekend against the Calgary Stampeders (5-11).
-
'Go out there and get your last win': Wes Cates encourages Riders to end on a positive note, following six straight lossesWes Cates is encouraging the Riders to end out the year on a positive note – to put a stop to the green and white’s six game losing streak ahead of its final regular season matchup.