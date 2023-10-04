Cloud of $20 bills causes disturbance in southeast Calgary

Some say it can't buy happiness while Pink Floyd says it's the root of all evil, but money did cause some excitement in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood Tuesday.

Calgary police say a disturbance at 68 Street and Applewood Drive S.E. was reported around 11 a.m., apparently prompted by a number of $20 bills floating around in the street.

Officials say people were running around, picking up the money.

Responding officers managed to collect $5,000 in $20 bills.

Police say they also found a small quantity of drugs in the same area, but haven't been able to confirm if the money and narcotics are connected to one another.

It's not known how much money was actually lost or where it came from, but police are now looking for the rightful owner of the money they recovered.