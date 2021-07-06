Clouds and showers ahead in Ottawa this week

Expect mostly cloudy and rainy conditions in Ottawa for the next few days, along with a midweek cooldown.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and a 60 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. There is also the risk of a thunderstorm.

The high will be 29 C, but the humidex will make it feel more like 36.

On Wednesday, expect showers, with up to 25 millimetres of rain expected to fall. The temperature will drop significantly, with a high of just 19 C.

Thursday will be even cooler, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 15 C.

Expect things to clear up on Friday and warm up heading into the weekend. Friday will be cloudy with a high of 23 C, but Saturday and Sunday are both expected to be sunny with temperatures in the high 20s.