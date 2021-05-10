Clouds and showers to start the week in Ottawa

Expect some cloudy conditions and a few showers to start the week, with some evenings cooldowns to boot.

On Monday, Environment Canada is calling for a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon with a high of 16 C.

That chance of rain showers continued into the evening, with the possibility that it could switch to flurries near midnight as things cool down. The overnight low will be 3 C.

On Tuesday, expect more showers or flurries in the morning, changing to a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 14 C.

After that, a couple of days of sun are on the way. Wednesday will be sunny and 17 C, and Thursday will be sunny and 20 C.

The usual high temperature for this time of year is 19 C.