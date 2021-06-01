Clouds expected to clear on Tuesday in Ottawa

There's a chance of rain in Ottawa on Tuesday before things clear up later in the morning.

Environment Canada says the day will start mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. The high will reach 26 C with a high UV index.

Wednesday will be even warmer; snuny with a high of 28 C. There's a 30 per cent chance of showers Wednesday evening.

Things are expected to cool back down on Thursday, with a high of 22 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud and 27 C. The temperature is expected to reach the low 30s over the weekend into next week.