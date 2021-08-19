Clouds in the forecast for Ottawa
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Expect some clouds and a few showers in Ottawa on Thursday, before things heat up a bit more heading into the weekend.
Environment Canada is calling for cloudy conditions with a few showers beginning Thursday morning. The high will be 26 C with a humidex of 34.
There won't be much of a cooldown overnight - the expected low is 20 C, with some fog patches.
On Friday, things really heat up. The high will be 32 C with a humidex making it feel in the low 40s.
There is also a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, along with the risk of a thunderstorm.
The weekend will see a mixed bag. Saturday will be 30 C with a mix of sun and cloud. Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 28 C.
