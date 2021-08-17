Clouds, showers on the way for Ottawa
It's going to be a cloudy next few days in the capital, with the humidity expected to make it feel hotter than 30 degrees.
On Tuesday, Environment Canada is calling for a few showers beginning in the morning and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high will be 24 C, but the humidity will make it feel in the low 30s.
Wednesday will also be mainly cloudy, with a 30 per cent chance of showers. The high will be 29 C with a humidex of 37.
Thursday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 28 C.
Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 30 C.
Right now there's no rain in the forecast for the weekend; instead expect a mix of sun and cloud both days with temperatures in the high 20s.
-
-
Ontario Liberals call for mandatory vaccination policy at Queen’s ParkLiberal leader Steven Del Duca is calling for a mandatory vaccination rule for all members of provincial parliament and clear protocols for those who choose to remain unvaccinated.
-
Two hospitalized after vehicle crashes into parked cars on River Road: WRPSTwo people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a vehicle collided with two parked cars on River Road East in Kitchener on Tuesday morning.
-
Woman faces 2nd-degree-murder charges in Leduc assault leaving one man deadA Lac La Biche woman will be back in court later this week after a weekend assault in Leduc left a man dead.
-
Downtown section of Queen Street may be closed for nearly 5 years for Ontario Line constructionA section of Queen Street in Toronto may be closed for nearly five years to construct a new subway station downtown.
-
OPP arrest three in stolen vehicle collision near Ilderton, Ont.Middlesex county OPP say they have arrested three people in an incident involving a stolen car near Ilderton Monday morning.
-
Manitoba to announce winners of vaccine lotteryManitobans will soon find out the winners of the province’s Vax to Win lottery.
-
New Zealand to enter lockdown after single virus case foundNew Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community.
-
U.S. to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters at 8 months: sourcesU.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country.