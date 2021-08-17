Clouds, showers on the way for Ottawa

It's going to be a cloudy next few days in the capital, with the humidity expected to make it feel hotter than 30 degrees.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada is calling for a few showers beginning in the morning and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high will be 24 C, but the humidity will make it feel in the low 30s.

Wednesday will also be mainly cloudy, with a 30 per cent chance of showers. The high will be 29 C with a humidex of 37.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 28 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 30 C.

Right now there's no rain in the forecast for the weekend; instead expect a mix of sun and cloud both days with temperatures in the high 20s.