Cloudy, a few flurries in Ottawa on Tuesday


Parliament Hill and the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa are seen during the winter in this undated photo. (Photo by Erik Mclean of Unsplash)

It will be a cold, cloudy day in the capital on Tuesday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies, flurries and a high of -4 C today. The wind chill will make it feel more like -16 this morning and more like -10 this afternoon.

A few flurries will begin late this morning and continue into the evening.   

There will be a 60 per cent chance of flurries Tuesday night and the overnight low will be -7 C.

It will be slightly warmer in the capital tomorrow. Wednesday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning.

The high will be 0 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -14 early in the day.  

There will be a chance of flurries in the evening and temperatures will fall to -5 C overnight.  

On Thursday – cloudy and a high of 3 C.

