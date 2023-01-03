Cloudy, above-average temperatures in Ottawa on Tuesday
The mild stretch of winter weather continues in the capital today and temperatures will be above the average-high for this time of year.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of 1 C today. The wind chill will make it feel more like -3 degrees this morning.
The average high for Jan. 3 in Ottawa is -5.7 C, according to Environment Canada.
It will be cloudy this evening and there will be a chance of light snow or freezing rain overnight. Temperatures will fall to 0 C.
Expect cloudy skies tomorrow with a 60 per cent chance of light snow. There will also be a risk of freezing rain. Temperatures will stay steady around 0 C on Wednesday.
Periods of snow will begin tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to -5 C overnight.
On Thursday – periods of snow and a high of -4 C.
