Cloudy and cool Saturday with a warmer Sunday in the forecast
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Saturday is looking a bit cloudy and cool, but warmer days are just ahead.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a cloudy day with a high of 8 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The average high for this time of year is 13 C.
Expect clouds overnight with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 3 C.
Sunday's forecast is sunny with a high of 13 C.
Monday could be the first day above 20 C this year, with clouds and a high of 22 C in the forecast.
Tuesday's outlook is rainy with a high of 16 C. Temperatures could dip back down to single digits on Wednesday.
