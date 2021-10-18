Cloudy and cool with a chance of showers on Monday

Expect a cloudy and cool fall day in the capital to start the week.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and a cloudy afternoon with a high of 10 C.

The clouds will continue overnight and temperatures will drop to 1 C.

Things will warm up on Tuesday – expect sunny skies with a high of 16 C.

There is similar weather in the forecast on Wednesday with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 16 C.