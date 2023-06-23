iHeartRadio

Cloudy and humid end to the work week in Ottawa


It will be another hot and humid day in the capital on Friday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls mainly cloudy skies and a high of 29 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 34.

There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. The overnight low will be 19 C.

It will be a rainy start to the weekend in the capital. Saturday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm.

Saturday’s high will be 27 C, with a humidex of 32.  

Expect cloudy periods and a 30 per cent chance of showers Saturday evening. The overnight low will be 18 C.

On Sunday – a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 29 C.

