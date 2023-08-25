iHeartRadio

Cloudy and humid start to the weekend in ottawa


image.jpg

The fog has lifted over the national capital region, but clouds will continue to hover over the region heading into the weekend.

Environment Canada had issued a fog advisory for Ottawa Friday morning, as dense fog blanketed the capital. The fog advisory ended just before 9:30 a.m.

The forecast calls for a cloudy and humid day. High 25 C on Friday, with the humidex making it feel like 31 degrees.

Cloudy tonight with a chance of showers tonight. Low 16 C.

It will be a rainy start to the weekend in Ottawa. Saturday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm.

Saturday’s high will be 21 C, with a humidex of 27.

Skies will clear Saturday evening and temperatures will drop to 8 C overnight.

The sun returns on Sunday, with a high of 22 C.

