Cloudy and rainy conditions expected this weekend
Saturday will be mainly cloudy in the Forest City and surrounding area, with a high chance for showers and a risk of thunderstorm. Saturday’s high is 25 degrees.
Saturday night will remain cloudy with a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm and a low of 17.
You can expect similar conditions on Sunday. There’s a chance of showers in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorm and a high of 27 degrees.
Sunday night will be cloudy with a low of 17.
Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 24.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.
