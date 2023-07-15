Cloudy and rainy conditions expected this weekend

Saturday will be mainly cloudy in the Rose City and surrounding area, with a high chance for showers and a risk of thunderstorm. Saturday’s high is 25 degrees.

Saturday night will remain cloudy with a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm will remain, with a low of 17. Fog patches will develop overnight.

You can expect similar conditions on Sunday. The fog will clear up in the morning, but there’s a chance of showers in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorm and a high of 28 degrees.

Sunday night will be cloudy with a low of 19.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 27.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Thursday: Cloudy. High 26..

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.