Cloudy and rainy conditions to wrap up weekend

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and a high of 25 degrees.

Sunday night will be cloudy with a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm overnight, with a low of 20 degrees.

On your holiday Monday, it’ll be wet and rainy with a risk of a thunderstorm and a high of 23 degrees, feeling more like 30.

Monday night will be cloudy and rainy with a low of 18.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 28.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.