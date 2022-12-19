Cloudy, chance of flurries in Ottawa on Monday

It will be a cloudy start to the work week in the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a high of -2 C today. There will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning.

The wind chill will make it feel more like -13 degrees this morning, and more like -8 degrees this afternoon.

It will be cloudy this evening and temperatures will fall to -9 C overnight, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -14 degrees.

Expect similar weather tomorrow – the forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -2 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -14 degrees in the morning and more like -4 degrees in the afternoon.

It will be cloudy Tuesday evening and temperatures will fall to -7 C overnight.

On Wednesday – a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -1 C.