Cloudy, chance of flurries in Ottawa on Monday


Parliament Hill and the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa are seen during the winter in this undated photo. (Photo by Erik Mclean of Unsplash)

It will be a cloudy start to the work week in the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a high of -2 C today. There will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning.

The wind chill will make it feel more like -13 degrees this morning, and more like -8 degrees this afternoon.

It will be cloudy this evening and temperatures will fall to -9 C overnight, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -14 degrees.

Expect similar weather tomorrow – the forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -2 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -14 degrees in the morning and more like -4 degrees in the afternoon.

It will be cloudy Tuesday evening and temperatures will fall to -7 C overnight.

On Wednesday – a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -1 C.

