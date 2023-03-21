Cloudy, chance of flurries in Ottawa on Tuesday

It will be a cloudy day in the capital on Tuesday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of 3 C.

There will be a 70 per cent chance of flurries this morning and a 30 per cent chance in the afternoon.

Expect cloudy skies this evening and an overnight low of -5 C.

It will be slightly cooler in Ottawa tomorrow. Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 2 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -9 in the morning.

There will be a 40 per cent chance of rain or snow late in the afternoon.

There will be a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries tomorrow evening and temperatures will stay steady at 2 C overnight.

Temperatures will be well above the average high on Thursday. The forecast calls for a 60 per cent of rain showers or flurries and a high of 10 C.

The average high for Mar. 23 in Ottawa is 3.9 C, according to Environment Canada.