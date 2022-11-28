Cloudy, chance of flurries or rain in Ottawa on Monday
It will be mainly cloudy in the capital on Monday and temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers early in the day. It will be windy with gusts up to 40 kilometres per hour, but the wind will die down this afternoon.
Today’s forecast high is 2 C, but temperatures will fall to -1 C this afternoon and the wind chill will make it feel more like -6 degrees.
It will be mainly cloudy this evening and temperatures will fall to -7 C overnight, but it will feel more like -10 degrees with the wind chill.
It will be slightly warmer tomorrow with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 3 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -10 degrees Tuesday morning.
Expect cloudy skies tomorrow evening and an overnight low of -1 C.
Temperatures will be well above the seasonal average on Wednesday. The forecast calls for rain and a high of 9 C.
