Cloudy, chance of showers in Ottawa on Thursday

It will be a cloudy day in the capital with possible showers, but sunshine is on the way for the weekend.

Today’s forecast calls for periods of drizzle ending this morning and a high of 21 C. It will feel more like 25 degrees with the humidex.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm after midnight and temperatures will fall to 14 C overnight.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow morning and a 30 per cent chance of showers Friday afternoon. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm late afternoon. Tomorrow’s forecast high is 24 C, and it will feel more like 25 degrees with the humidex.

Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 11 C overnight.

On Saturday – plenty of sunshine and a high of 18 C.