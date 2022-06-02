Cloudy, chance of showers in Ottawa on Thursday
It will be a cloudy day in the capital with possible showers, but sunshine is on the way for the weekend.
Today’s forecast calls for periods of drizzle ending this morning and a high of 21 C. It will feel more like 25 degrees with the humidex.
Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm after midnight and temperatures will fall to 14 C overnight.
Expect a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow morning and a 30 per cent chance of showers Friday afternoon. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm late afternoon. Tomorrow’s forecast high is 24 C, and it will feel more like 25 degrees with the humidex.
Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 11 C overnight.
On Saturday – plenty of sunshine and a high of 18 C.
-
Commuter Challenge will soon be underway in SudburyThe national Commuter Challenge is about to kick off June 5. In Sudbury, the environmental group reThink Green is challenging commuters to find more environmentally-friendly ways to get to their destinations.
-
The daily 'marathon': A rare first-hand look at B.C. family doctors’ workloadBritish Columbians are hearing an increasing number of family doctors, supported by their specialist colleagues and other healthcare workers, describing the gruelling workload and increasing demands.
-
'Stressors are going way up': New program aimed at helping Manitoba farmers' mental healthA new organization is aimed at helping farmers by providing more support for their mental health.
-
Albertans will have to wait for widespread second booster availabilityFor now Alberta is not moving to expand eligibility for a second COVID vaccine booster, despite changes in other jurisdictions.
-
Did you receive CERB? The CRA may want their money back soonAt the height of the pandemic the federal government sent money to almost nine million Canadians in the form of benefits from the Canada Emergency Response Program (CERB). Now, two years later the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has checked its books and it wants some of that money back.
-
As demand for service soars, Women In Crisis Algoma calls for stable fundingWomen In Crisis Algoma is seeing a significant increase in demand for its sexual assault care program, with wait times of six months to a year for a victim to see a counsellor.
-
Woman starts Sask. social media group to help keep displaced Ukrainians safeOperating a social media page geared toward helping Ukrainians settle in Canada has been challenging for Kelly Lynn.
-
Calgary home sales declined in May for second month, but city still a sellers' marketThe Calgary Real Estate Board says sales activity in the western city trended down for the second month in a row in May.
-
15 people charged with criminal contempt over B.C. pipeline protest, 10 others await fateThe British Columbia Prosecution Service says 15 people are being charged with criminal contempt of court following protests last fall over a natural gas pipeline being built in northern B.C.