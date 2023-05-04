Cloudy, chance of showers in Ottawa on Thursday
It will be another cloudy, gray day in the capital on Thursday, but a stretch of sunny weather is set to begin tomorrow.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers. Thursday’s high will be 10 C.
It will be cloudy this evening with a 30 per cent chance of showers. The overnight low will be 5 C.
After days of rain, Ottawa residents will finally get to enjoy a stretch of warm, sunny weather starting on Friday.
It will be a cloudy start to the day on Friday, but skies will clear in the afternoon. The forecast high is 16 C. Skies will stay clear Friday evening and temperatures will fall to 5 C overnight.
There is nothing but sunshine in the weekend forecast.
Expect sunny skies and a high of 19 C on Saturday and Sunday.
