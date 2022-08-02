Cloudy, chance of showers on Tuesday in Ottawa
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
It will be cloudy and humid in the capital on Tuesday, but the sunshine will return tomorrow.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning. Temperatures will climb to 26 C, but it will feel more like 32 degrees with the humidex.
Skies will clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 11 C overnight.
Expect plenty of sunshine tomorrow with a high of 27 C. It will be another humid day – the humidex will make it feel more like 32 degrees.
Clouds will roll in tomorrow evening and there’s a 60 per cent chance of showers in the forecast. Temperatures will fall to 21 C overnight.
Expect more showers on Thursday and a high of 26 C.
