Cloudy conditions expected to wrap up weekend

Sunday will see increasing cloudiness throughout the day with a chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 24 degrees.

Sunday night will be cloudy with a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm overnight, with a low of 18 degrees.

On your holiday Monday, it’ll be wet and rainy with a risk of a thunderstorm and a high of 24 degrees, feeling more like 32.

Monday night will be cloudy, windy, and rainy with a low of 17.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 24.