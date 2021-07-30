Cloudy, cool end to the work week

It will be a cool end to the work week in the capital.

According to Environment Canada, it will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cloud cover will remain all day. The high will be 18 degrees.

Overnight it will be cloudy and foggy- a low of 9 degrees.

Saturday will be mainly sunny, but will get cloudier in the afternoon. High of 22 degrees, low of 14 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy and rainy, a high of 22 degrees.

Monday will be sunny and high of 23 degrees.