Cloudy Friday but sunny weekend expected in Ottawa

Another humid summer day in store for Ottawa but not quite as warm as it was earlier this week.

There’s a chance of showers and even the risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. A daytime high of 23 is expected but with the Humidex it will feel closer to 28.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms carries on into the evening but dissipates as we push on into what is expected to be a beautiful weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for partly cloudy skies on both Saturday and Sunday with highs of 24 and 28 respectively.

The sunshine should continue on into the next work week and with it a return to the hot summer temperatures affecting most of Canada. A forecasted high of 32 makes Monday the warmest day of the next week.