Cloudy Friday in store for the capital; chance of rain in morning

A mild day is in store to end the work week in Ottawa, with a small chance of showers.

According to Environment Canada, Friday will be mainly cloudy with possible rain in the morning. It will clear into the afternoon and the wind could gust 50 km/h. The high will be 11 degrees.

Overnight it will be clear and a chilly low of minus 1 degree.

The weekend will be a bit chilly and cloudy. Saturday the high is forecasted to be 8 degrees.

Sunday is expected to be cloudy but warm and a high of 16 degrees.

The forecast for Monday is cloudy and rainy.