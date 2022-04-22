Cloudy Friday in store for the capital; chance of rain in morning
A mild day is in store to end the work week in Ottawa, with a small chance of showers.
According to Environment Canada, Friday will be mainly cloudy with possible rain in the morning. It will clear into the afternoon and the wind could gust 50 km/h. The high will be 11 degrees.
Overnight it will be clear and a chilly low of minus 1 degree.
The weekend will be a bit chilly and cloudy. Saturday the high is forecasted to be 8 degrees.
Sunday is expected to be cloudy but warm and a high of 16 degrees.
The forecast for Monday is cloudy and rainy.
-
Essex County OPP warn of these possible boating fines and offer safety tipsNow that boating season is here, Essex County OPP would like to remind the public of crucial marine safety tips and the possible consequences for not following the rules.
-
Calls for porta-potties at growing homeless encampment in KitchenerResidents of a growing homeless encampment in north Kitchener are calling on the Region of Waterloo for help addressing a lack of basic sanitation facilities at the site.
-
University of Windsor extends on-campus mask policyThe University of Windsor says as Windsor-Essex and the province is currently in the sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be extending its mandatory mask policy for the month of May.
-
Ontario to extend mask rules in hospitals, LTC, transit past April 27Ontario will extend its remaining mask mandates in high-risk settings.
-
Georgian College serves options for prospective culinary students hungry to enter the industryThe culinary program at Barrie's Georgian College is slow-cooking its way back to life after two years of pandemic-related challenges.
-
Hamilton police search for stolen car with 'Gotham City' plates being used as film propSomeone has allegedly stolen a vehicle being used as a prop on a DC Comics film set in Hamilton, Ont.
-
Ontario providing $200K to the Children of Shingwauk Alumni AssociationThe Ontario government is providing $200,000 to the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association (CSAA) to support their ongoing work at the site of the former Shingwauk Residential School and engage with impacted communities.
-
Calgary police close eastbound Stoney Trail in city's northwest due to multi-vehicle crashCalgary police closed a section of eastbound Stoney Trail on Friday after a multi-vehicle crash near Symons Valley Road N.W.
-
From 1980s NYC to Toronto: Choco Churros has spent decades perfecting its recipeFrom Mexico City to the streets of New York and now downtown Toronto, the single mother has built a business by believing in and perfecting her favourite childhood treat.