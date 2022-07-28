Cloudy, muggy day ahead in Ottawa
Expect a mainly cloudy and humid day in the capital on Thursday, with showers and the chance of a thunderstorm in the forecast.
Environment Canada is calling for a 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning and a 60 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon.
There is the risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. The high will be 29 C with the humidex makling it feel more like 35.
The low Thursday night will drop to 17 C, with a 60 per cent showers and the risk of a thunderstorm.
On Friday, expect increasing cloudiness with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 27 C with a humidex of 30.
The sun will arrive in time for the long weekend. Saturday will be sunny and 26 C, Sunday will be sunny and 29 C, and Monday will be sunny with a high of 30 C.
-
'Crisis stage': Food banks in Canada stretched thin amid high inflation, increased demandFood banks say they are being stretched thin as more Canadians seek out their services amid skyrocketing prices at grocery stores.
-
CancerCare Manitoba gala collecting 1,500 pre-owned teacups for province’s largest tea partyIt’s time to break open your china cabinet or take a dive into your attic.
-
Foul play not suspected in death of man in Kingston, Ont.Emergency crews responded to reports of an unconscious individual at a location on John Counter Boulevard, just west Montreal Street, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
-
Windsor unveils new $7.5M greenhouse, geared to save the city moneyA new urban greenhouse is now operational on the edge of Jackson Park.
-
Hit and run in WoodstockWoodstock police are investigating a hit and run collision.
-
Sudbury police charge Ottawa woman in grandparent schemeA 20-year-old Ottawa woman has been charged for allegedly scamming a Sudbury senior out of $9,000 in a grandparent scheme and Sudbury police say they are concerned there may be more victims.
-
Children under five now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine: Here’s where Windsor-Essex parents can book an appointmentParents in Windsor-Essex are now able to book paediatric COVID-19 vaccine appointments for their young children.
-
-
N.S. man charged after crashing stolen truck into SUV, killing two people: RCMPA Nova Scotia man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a truck and crashed into an SUV, killing the two people inside.