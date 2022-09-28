iHeartRadio

Cloudy on Wednesday, sunny skies for the rest of the week in Ottawa


image.jpg

It will be mainly cloudy in Ottawa today, but plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for the remainder of the week.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning and a high of 14 C.

It will be mainly cloudy this evening and temperatures will fall to 7 C overnight.

Tomorrow will be sunny with a high of 14 C. Temperatures will drop down to 2 C overnight.

On Friday – plenty of sunshine and a high of 16 C.

12