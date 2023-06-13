Cloudy, periods of rain in Ottawa on Tuesday
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
It will be a gray, rainy day in the capital on Tuesday.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of rain or drizzle ending late this morning, and then cloudy skies. The forecast high is 22 C, and the humidex will make it feel more like 25.
Skies will clear this evening. The overnight low will be 12 C.
It will be another cloudy day in the capital on Wednesday. There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm.
Wednesday’s high will be 22, but the humidex will make it feel more like 25.
Expect cloudy skies Wednesday evening with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to 12 C overnight.
On Thursday – cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19 C.
-
'Serious' injury leads to temporary closure of Regina Public Library Central locationAn altercation that led to a "serious" but non-life-threatening injury has temporarily closed the central branch of Regina's Public Library (RPL).
-
The new project using cameras to learn more about golden eaglesA collaborative project between Manitoba and Kentucky is taking research into golden eagles to new heights.
-
Community group rallies to try and save beach volleyball courtsA Calgary group says it is prepared to dig in and attempt to block a plan to get rid of a pair of outdoor beach volleyball courts in the city.
-
Two cats perish in Chatham house fireTwo family cats have died in a Chatham house fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon.
-
Cape Breton greenhouse marks 100 years in business; Owner to celebrate half-centuryA Cape Breton greenhouse is celebrating a century in business, while the owner celebrates 50 years in charge.
-
OPP investigating alleged hate crime at Midland schoolsInvestigators with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect allegedly involved in a hate crime in Midland.
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBOThe parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
-
Ontario hospital workers awarded more pay after Bill 124 found unconstitutionalOntario hospital workers are set to get additional wage increases over two years, the latest in a series of similar arbitration decisions after the province's wage-restraint law was found unconstitutional.
-