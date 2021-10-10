Cloudy skies hang over Ottawa for the Thanksgiving weekend

A threat of rain is hanging over Thanksgiving weekend plans in Ottawa.

The Environment Canada forecast is calling for a chance of showers on Sunday and on Monday, but there is the possibility of seeing some sunshine Monday afternoon.

A mainly cloudy Sunday is in the forecast, with a 70 per cent chance of showers. The high today will be 21 C.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a low of 12 C.

Monday will start with mainly cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers. A mix of sun and cloud is expected in the afternoon, with a high of 23 C.

The outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday is cloudy with a chance of showers both days. Highs will be 20 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 13 C and a low of 4 C.