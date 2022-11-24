Cloudy skies in Ottawa on Thursday
It will be cloudy and cool in Ottawa today, but above-seasonal temperatures on the way to the capital.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of 2 C today. The wind chill will make it feel more like -7 degrees this morning.
It will be partly cloudy this evening and periods of rain will begin overnight. Temperatures will fall to -4 C, and there will be a risk of freezing rain before tomorrow morning.
Friday’s forecast calls for periods of rain and a high of 6 C. There will be a risk of freezing rain early in the morning. It will be windy with gusts up to 60 kilometres per hour.
There’s a 30 per cent chance of rain or flurries in the forecast for tomorrow afternoon. Expect cloudy skies tomorrow evening and an overnight low of -3 C.
It will be unseasonably warm on Saturday with sunny skies and a high of 7 C.
-
Ontario proposes to move jury duty questionnaires onlineOntario is proposing to move jury duty questionnaires online.
-
Sask. Health Minister travelling to the Philippines hoping to recruit healthcare workersA mission to the Philippines will be led by Health Minister Paul Merriman as the province works to recruit more healthcare workers.
-
15 new suspects added to most wanted list as Vancouver police probe PNE riotJust over two months after a riot broke out at a musical festival in East Vancouver, police are adding 15 suspects to their most wanted list.
-
Charges laid in Ottawa shooting that left woman with non-life-threatening injuriesEmergency crews responded to reports of a shooting on Grenfell Crescent, between Woodroffe Avenue and Merivale Road, at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.
-
Ontario opioid death rate drops in 2022, coroner's data showsNew data shows the rate of opioid deaths in Ontario has dropped by 13 per cent in the first two quarters of this year compared to the year before.
-
Hours-long closure of Coquihalla Hwy. involved stolen truck, reports of firearm: RCMPThe police incident that closed the Coquihalla Highway for several hours Wednesday does not appear to be connected to any other "recent high-profile events" in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, according to police.
-
Victoria strata member concerned with B.C.'s sweeping restriction changesNew legislation aimed at tackling B.C.'s housing shortage is causing some concern among condo owners and strata council members.
-
Medical building in Thornton needs structural assessment after car crashA portion of a Thornton facility is boarded up after a car crashed into the building earlier this week.
-
Calgary Folk Fest unveils 2023 Block Heater lineupBlock Heater will be returning to downtown Calgary and Inglewood this winter with a series of indoor and outdoor concerts, held in unison with the Chinook Blast visual art festival.