iHeartRadio

Cloudy skies on Thursday, cold temperatures on the way


image.jpg

It will be cloudy in Ottawa today and temperatures will hover around the freezing mark before plunging overnight.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of 1 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -6 degrees this afternoon.

Temperatures will drop to -13 C overnight and the wind chill will make it feel more like -18 degrees.

It will be a cold start to the day on Friday. Expect sunny skies and a high of -3 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -16 degrees in the morning.

Clouds will roll in tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to -8 C overnight.

It will be slightly warmer on Saturday – expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 0 C.  

12