Cloudy skies to finish off weekend
The Windsor region can expect a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorm in the afternoon. It’ll be warm with a high reaching 23 degrees, feeling more like 33 with the humidity.
Sunday night to remain partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 17.
To start your workweek, Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a slight chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorm and a high of 25.
Expect cloudy periods Monday night with a low of 16 degrees.
Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny. High 27.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 26.
Thursday: Cloudy. High 26.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.
